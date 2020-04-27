Bernard Gary Beeler, 64, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.
He was a native of Hardin County and a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and St. James Catholic Church. Gary was a longstanding member of the NHRA, enjoyed working on motors and Buick cars and was a roofer.
He was preceded in death by his by his parents, Lawrence and Althea Singer Beeler.
Gary was survived by his wife of 12 years, Christine Edwards Beeler; four children, Wende (Cory) Bailey, Charles (Brittany) Strange Jr., Steven Strange and Tina Murray Trujillo (Jay); two brothers, Gerald (Reney) Beeler of Crestwood and Donald Beeler of Elizabethtown; a sister, Joan (Bill) Wood of Greenwood, Indiana, and 11 grandchildren, T.J. Bailey, Kaisley Bailey, Peyton Strange, Griffin Strange, Jaxon Strange, Phoenix Strange, Jessica Skaggs, Christina Dowell, Timothy Aubrey, Martina Bunnell and Waylon Trujillo.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may go to St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020