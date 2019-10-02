Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Harold "Butch" Yates Jr.. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard Harold "Butch" Yates Jr., 67, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his residence.



He was a native of Hardin County, a 1970 graduate of North Hardin High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was an HVAC repairman, wood artisan, poet and a member of St. James Catholic Church, where he cantored. He was a former member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and had a heart as big as himself.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Harold Yates Sr. and Josephine Florence Yates.



Survivors include his wife of six years, Jessica Ruiz Yates; six children, Gina (Joe) Saltsman of Rineyville, Carrie (Jason) White of Elizabethtown, Andy (Heather) Yates of New Albany, Indiana, Brandon Yates of Brandenburg, Amy Melissa (Aaron) Fincher of Cecilia and Bridget (Nathan) Mayfield of Bowling Green; two brothers, Mickey Yates and Tim (Deliana) Yates; three sisters, Terri McDonald, Sharon (Chris) Marcum and Angela (Delbert) Berthold; and 10 grandchildren, Lauren, Reagan, Spencer, Samuel, Aurora, Lily, Iris, Chloe, Maddox and Reece.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. There will be a prayer vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to

