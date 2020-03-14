Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Jane Stewart Walters. View Sign Service Information Manakee Funeral Home 2098 Leitchfield Road Elizabethtown , KY 42701 7696341 Send Flowers Obituary

Bertha Jane Stewart Walters, born Nov. 13, 1939, and died March 13, 2020, was a lifelong resident of Elizabethtown and a member of First Christian Church since her younger years when her father and uncle helped to build the church that stood on North Mulberry Street.



Called "Granny" by her loving grandchildren and many others, Bertha worked as a dietary manager at Woodland Terrace Nursing Home and Federal Hill Manor in Bardstown for many years. She left that field of work to help her daughter care for newborn twins and worked as a greeter in Walmart in Elizabethtown. She enjoyed seeing the faces of the regular shoppers and their children. Even though she retired several years ago, when she was out with her family she often would have Walmart customers greet her with a smile.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Bessie Stewart; and her brother, Wayne Stewart.



Left to cherish her memories are her brother, Charles (Pat) Stewart of Elizabethtown; three sisters, Mary (Wilbur) Elliott of Elizabethtown, Jean Vierra of North Carolina and Bettye Ward of Cecilia; her children, Debbie (Bobby) Green, Gary Walters, Tod (Teresa) Walters and Becky (Don) Travis; her grandchildren, Dale (Marissa) Goins, Jimmy (Alisha) Goins, Bess (Logan) Outland, Valerie Stewart, Trisha (Cody) Zink, Kyle (Megan) Walters, Kelsey Walters, Cody Walters, Sara, Jesse, Dalton and Dylan Travis; and 19 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Bertha's son, Tod Walters, will be officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



