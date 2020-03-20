Betty Ann Wells, 80, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her residence.
Survivors include four daughters, Tina Marie Rodriguez, Phyllis Ann Wimp, Norma Jean Benningfield and Deborah Gail Bennett; a son, Roger Dale Wells; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
In accordance with the governor's mandate, visitation and the funeral will be private with Terry Wimp officiating. Burial follows in Mount Tabor Church Cemetery.
Bennet-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 21, 2020