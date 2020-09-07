Betty Berry Miller, 77, Rineyville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. Miller's memberships include Blue Ball Baptist Church and the gospel group Christian Melodies. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Miller; her parents, Willie and Ruby Berry; one sister, Dona Gayle Whelan; and a brother, Willie Judson Berry Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Brian Miller and his wife, Kelly, and Timothy Miller and his wife, Gale; two sisters, Nannie Dohn and Lisa Cornett; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Kelsey, Lydia, Cliff, Mattie, Candice and Presley; eight great-grandchildren, Callie, Cole, Sophia, Addie, Kaidyn, Parker, Wyatt and Kane; and a host of family and friends.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Brother Glen Cornett and Brother Al Hardy officiating. Burial follows in the Blue Ball Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.