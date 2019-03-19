Betty Jane Skees

Betty Jane Skees, 82, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at her residence.

She was a Methodist by faith and a retired unit secretary for Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Skees; a son, John Skees; and her parents, Ted M. and Forba Kendrick Hobson.

Survivors include her four sons, Hilton Skees, Clifford Skees, Jeffery Skees and James Skees; sister, Sally (Robert) Wuerthner; and other family and friends.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home with the Rev. Jarred Hunt officiating. Burial follows in Saint James Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Funeral Home
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
