Betty Jane Skees, 82, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at her residence.
She was a Methodist by faith and a retired unit secretary for Hardin Memorial Hospital.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Skees; a son, John Skees; and her parents, Ted M. and Forba Kendrick Hobson.
Survivors include her four sons, Hilton Skees, Clifford Skees, Jeffery Skees and James Skees; sister, Sally (Robert) Wuerthner; and other family and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home with the Rev. Jarred Hunt officiating. Burial follows in Saint James Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To express a condolence or light a memory candle, go to www.dixonatwood.com.
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dixon-Atwood & Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019