Betty Jarboe, 74, of Falls of Rough, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Bowling Green.
She was born Sept. 30, 1944, in Glendale, to the late Warner and Elizabeth Goodman Sheroan. Betty was a homemaker after having retired from various careers over the years. After retirement, Betty enjoyed growing flowers, scrapbooking, taking care of her home and spending time with her husband and children. She was a member of Hilltop Christian Fellowship Church.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Delena Jarboe; two grandchildren, Ashley and John John; and three brothers, Randall, Loyes and James Sheroan.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Jarboe; two sons, Aaron Jarboe and his wife, Linda, of Falls of Rough and Ben Jarboe and his wife, Amy, of Bowling Green; a sister, Anna Marie Flowers of Custer; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Adam, Rebekah, Elizabeth, Wes, Kyle and Justin; and eight great-grandchildren, Tiara, Keelee, Hunter, Noah, Addie, Layne, Adaeileen and Kynleigh.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Burial follows in Howevalley Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday and continues at 8 a.m. CDT Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hilltop Christian Fellowship Church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019