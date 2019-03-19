Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean (Ramsey) Adler Lee. View Sign

Betty Jean Ramsey Adler Lee, 73, of Utica, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Baptist Health in Louisville.



She was born to Henry Chester and Betty Ramsey in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was a care giver for River Valley Behavioral Health. She loved helping other people. She was a member of the Red Hat Club in Owensboro and attended Green Briar Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Chester and Betty Birky Ramsey.



Survivors include her loving husband, Donnie Lee Sr. of Utica; three sons, Jerry Adler of Owensboro, Joey Adler of Shepherdsville and Donnie Lee Jr. of Owensboro; two daughters, Karen Eastridge of Shepherdsville and Holly Lee Kinman of Owensboro; a sister, Vickie Worthington of Whitesville; three brothers, Mike Ramsey of Stephensburg, Jimmy Ramsey and Randy Ramsey, both of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren, Glen Adler, Shaun Adler, Joshua Adler, Christina Eastridge, Austin Eastridge, Samantha Adler, Matthew Adler, Hannah Kinman and Karissa Kinman; and a great-grandchild, Naomi Ruth Adler.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Doug Peters officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

2098 Leitchfield Road

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

769-6341 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019

