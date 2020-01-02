Betty Jean Langdon Atcher, 89, of Brandenburg, passed away Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020, with her family by her side.
Betty was the head cashier for St's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
Betty was met at the gates of heaven, by her husband, Horace.
She has left behind to cherish her memory her two sons, Stephen Atcher (Catherine) and Kevin Atcher (Monica); a brother, Frank Langdon Jr. (Maye); a sister, Gloria Perkins (Russell); four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Betty chose cremation.
A memorial service for Betty is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel, 10907 Dixie Highway, Louisville. Burial will be at a later date in Bethany Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be left for the Atcher family at www.advantagefunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020