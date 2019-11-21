Betty Jean Brangers, 82, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home.



She was a native of Hardin County, was a member of St. John Catholic Church and attended St. James Catholic Church. She was a wonderful wife and mother and was a beloved community baker.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dorothy Smith; and a brother, Carl Bob Smith.



Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Robert L. Brangers; a son, Mitch (Judy) Brangers of Maryland; a grandson, Robert C. Brangers; and three nieces who helped care for her, Sharon Thomas, Sandy Root and Donna Jo Smith.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. John Catholic Church with the Rev. Dan Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.



A prayer vigil is at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hosparus.

