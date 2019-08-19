Betty Jean Helm, 82, of Cecilia, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by loving family.
She was born in Constantine to Harvey and Nancy Smallwood Sadler. She was a teacher and a longtime member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Helm; her parents, Harvey and Nancy Smallwood Sadler; and a brother, Ernest Sadler.
Survivors include three sons, Glenn Ray Helm of Cecilia, Allan (Pamela) Helm of Salvisa and Steve Duane Helm of Cecilia; a brother, Walter Sadler of Hodgenville; three sisters, Opal Howard of Cecilia, Shirley Grey of Eastview and Connie Goff of Cecilia; and four grandchildren
The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church in Cecilia with the Rev. Ron Davis officiating. Burial follows in Needham-Smith Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2019