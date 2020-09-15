Betty Jo Combs, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Baptist Health in New Albany, Indiana.
Mrs. Combs was a native of Elizabethtown and the daughter of the late Vincent and Anita Clark Holt. She was employed at the University of Louisville as a bookkeeper.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Robert Holt.
Survivors include two sons, Scott Combs of Elizabethtown and Michael Combs (Melanie) of Shelbyville; a sister, Peggy McKinney; two grandchildren, Alexander Combs and Laura Neace (James); a great-grandchild, Charlie Neace; and her companion, Paul Hadley.
Cremation was chosen by the family.
Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 15 to Sep. 18, 2020.