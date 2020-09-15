1/1
Betty Jo Combs
Betty Jo Combs, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Baptist Health in New Albany, Indiana.

Mrs. Combs was a native of Elizabethtown and the daughter of the late Vincent and Anita Clark Holt. She was employed at the University of Louisville as a bookkeeper.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Robert Holt.

Survivors include two sons, Scott Combs of Elizabethtown and Michael Combs (Melanie) of Shelbyville; a sister, Peggy McKinney; two grandchildren, Alexander Combs and Laura Neace (James); a great-grandchild, Charlie Neace; and her companion, Paul Hadley.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 15 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Percell & Sons Funeral Home
120 Haycraft Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
270-765-6674
