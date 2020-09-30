1/1
Betty Jo (Brown) Lancaster
Betty Jo Brown Lancaster, 84, of Flaherty, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Signature of North Hardin in Radcliff.

Mrs. Lancaster was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty. She was retired from the Meade County school system, where she worked as a food service manager.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. "Bobby" Lancaster; a son, Larry Lancaster; her parents, Herman and Anna Mae Brown; a brother, Mike Brown; and two sisters, Anna Jane Sanders, Catherine Whelan.

Survivors include: five sons, Gary Lancaster and his wife, Liz, of Flaherty, Dan Lancaster and his wife, Terry, of West View, Bill Lancaster and his wife, Susan, of Flaherty, Jerry Lancaster and his wife, Sherry, of Brandenburg and Tom Lancaster of Rineyville; a daughter, Patti Voyles and her husband, Stacy, of Flaherty; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Maggie Whelan of Flaherty and Cille Whelan of Brandenburg; two brothers, Anthony Brown of Elizabethtown and Bim Brown of Brandenburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Lancaster is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty with the Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial follows in St. Martin Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 30 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
