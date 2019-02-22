Betty Joyce Bailey, 84, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
She was born Aug. 27, 1934, to Frank and Ermine Dixon Aubry.
She was a homemaker and loved helping others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Samuel and Ermine Lillian Dixon Aubry; her loving husband, James H. Bailey; a son, James "Glenn" Bailey; and a daughter, Brenda Sue Bailey.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Wayne Bailey of Radcliff and Frankie Dale (Christy) Bailey of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Rita Faye Stillwell of Radcliff; two sisters, Mary Reed and Martha Herman, both of Florida; two granddaughters, Bethany Evans (Mike) Page of Cecilia and Kelsey Bailey of Elizabethtown; five grandsons, Brent (Natasha) Evans of Shelbyville, Alex Brangers (Sarah) of Cecilia, James "Davis" Bailey of Elizabethtown, Michael Stillwell of Radcliff and Brandon Bowser of Louisville; nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Johannesburg Boulware and Brother Brent Evans officiating. Burial follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
769-6341
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2019