Betty Lee Sizemore Richmond, 79, of Vine Grove, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at home.



Survivors include her husband, Paul Richmond; two daughters, Michelle Anderson and Melissa Rice; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with the Rev. Tim Nickles officiating. Burial follows in the cemetery.



Visitation is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.



