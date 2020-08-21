1/
Betty Lee (Sizemore) Richmond
Betty Lee Sizemore Richmond, 79, of Vine Grove, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at home.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Richmond; two daughters, Michelle Anderson and Melissa Rice; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with the Rev. Tim Nickles officiating. Burial follows in the cemetery.

Visitation is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-5122
