Betty Louise Leslie Johnson, 86, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, to be with her Lord.



She was born June 24, 1934, in Lebanon Junction to the late Issac T. "Boss" Leslie and Thelma Wilcox Leslie.



She was a member of White Mills Baptist Church and a homemaker. Betty graduated from Vine Grove High School in 1953. From a young age, Betty worked at several restaurants and retired from the Kentucky Retirement School System.



Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Jesse Johnson; her parents; her two sisters, Lou and Margie; and a brother, Leroy. She also was preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter, Lynnsey Nicole Johnson.



She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Gregory Lee (Cheri) and Harvey Lynn (Karen G.); her four precious grandchildren, Jessica Rock Miller (Bradley), Bryanna Johnson and Justin and Trevor Troutman; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Payton and Brayden.



Betty will be sorely missed by all who knew her.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Bruce Underhill officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Donations in her name may be made to Crusade for Children.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store