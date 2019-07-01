Betty Lucille Priddy, 82, of Glendale, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown.



Betty retired from Bussmans Manufacturing and enjoyed her life as a homemaker, mother and mamaw to her loving family. She also was a longtime member of Glendale United Methodist Church. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sadly missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Jack and Gertrude Dixon; three brothers, Jack Jr., George and J.W.; and three sisters, Naomi, Mary Frances and Vera.



Survivors include her loving husband, Charles Priddy; her beloved dog, Diamond; a son, Kenneth (Barbara) Cruse; three daughters, Bonnie (Randy) Craddock, Teresa Dailey and Robin (Robbie) Wright; two stepsons, Ronnie (Linda) Priddy and Bobby (Sharon) Priddy; two sisters, Lillian Underwood and Jean Dixon; a brother, Jackie (Faye) Dixon; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with Pastor Valerie Goins officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

