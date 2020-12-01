1/1
Betty Mitchell
Betty Mitchell, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown

 Mrs. Mitchell was a native of McQuady and the daughter of the late Luther and May Marie Dean. She was a member of Greater First Peter Baptist Church in Louisville and a retired civil service employee. Mrs. Mitchell was the former first lady of Morning Star Baptist Church in Munfordville and First Baptist Church in Hardinsburg.

 In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. George Mitchell Sr; a daughter, Pamela Brown; a son, Kenneth Mitchell; three brothers, Morris, Murray and Franklin Dean; four sisters, Reba Woods, Mildred Dean, Laura Burns and Pearl Everett; and a grandson, George "Geo" Mitchell III.

 Survivors include a son, George, H. Mitchell Jr. of Louisville; a sister, Virginia Ann McWilliams (Norwood) of Jeffersonville, Indiana; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5,  at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Revs. Nathaniel Peyton and William Nelson officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

 Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
