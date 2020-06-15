Betty Opal (Booker) Riggs Wilson
Betty Opal Booker Riggs Wilson, 86, of Upton, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

She was born in Sonora to Roy and Gladys Williams Booker. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and a member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed gardening, raising flowers and crafting.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 39 years, Leon Riggs; her parents; and a brother, J.D. Booker.

Survivors include her loving husband of 25 years, Max Wilson of Mount Washington; a son, Tommy (Shirley) Riggs of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Jane Ann Riggs of Elizabethtown and Kathi (Tom) Searcy of Hazard; a sister, Vera Copelin of Elizabethtown; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Upton with Brothers Shane Wilson and Brandon Fields officiating. Burial follows in Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
