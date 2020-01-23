Betty Rose (Davis) Lucas

Betty Rose Davis Lucas, 84, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Signature at North Hardin in Radcliff.

She was a native of Hardin County and a member of Memorial United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wesley Lucas; her parents, Ora and Elsie Hawkins Davis; a brother, Clifford Davis; and two sisters, Elizabeth Hornback and Anna Jean Davis.

She is survived by two sisters, Doris Simpson of Elizabethtown and Jeanette Davis Clem of Mount Washington; and her two special friends, Big Rascal and Little Rascal.

The funeral is at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Neal Janes officiating.

Visitation is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 24, 2020
