Bettye J. McVey
Bettye J. McVey, 80, of Big Clifty passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home.

She was retired from nursing and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James T. and Ida Belle Page Layman; a sister, Mary Jane Cecil; a brother, James Layman; a stepgrandson, Darrel Helm II; and a special niece, Missy Proctor.

Survivors include her husband, Jack McVey; a daughter, Debbie Kenney-Helm; a son, Sammy McDaniel; one brother, Glenn Layman; stepchildren, Dede Jonas, Jackie Foley and Aron McVey; grandchildren, Gwen Kenney, Matthew Kenney, Eric Simmon, Shannon McDaniel and Dustin McDaniel; six stepgrandchildren; and her great-grandson, Cody Benningfield.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with burial to follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
