Service Information
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY
40150
(502)-833-4823
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Lebanon Junction City Cemetery
Obituary
Bettye Sue Hourigan, 79, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at her home.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Bertha Strader Roach; and a sister, Shirley Roach.

Survivors include her husband, C.A. Hourigan; a son, Mark Hourigan (Lori); a daughter, Kelli Bush (Matt); a sister, Ruth Ann Barlow (Lellan); a brother, Doug Roach (Lorraine); four grandchildren, Amanda Coombs, Matthew Pryor, Austin Bush and Meredith Bush; and three great-grandchildren, Aiden Pryor, Andrew Coombs and Riley Coombs.

A memorial service is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial follows in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation begins at noon Sunday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus or St. Jude.

To express a condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, go to www.trowbridgefh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 17, 2019
