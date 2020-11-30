1/
Beulah Adlene Moss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beulah Adlene Moss, 88, of Hodgenville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Bowling Green.

She was a very generous and caring person. A member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, she and her husband were the owners and operators of AA Driver Training in Louisville.

Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Moss; a daughter, Ann Pastizzo and her husband, Edward; a granddaughter, Crystal Gerding, two brothers, Connie and Dan Watts; and her parents, Nelson and Eula Ray Maddox Watts.

She is survived by three sons, John K. Moss of May­field, Boyd D. (Sandy) Moss of Brandenburg and Robin Moss of Georgia; a daughter, Penny Moss of Michigan; nine grandchildren, David, Elaine, Jason, Adrienne, Leslie, Taylor, Robin, Shawn and Eddie; 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Rick Trumbo officiating. Burial follows in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in White City.

Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville, KY 42748
(270) 358-4151
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved