Beulah Adlene Moss, 88, of Hodgenville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Bowling Green.
She was a very generous and caring person. A member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, she and her husband were the owners and operators of AA Driver Training in Louisville.
Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Moss; a daughter, Ann Pastizzo and her husband, Edward; a granddaughter, Crystal Gerding, two brothers, Connie and Dan Watts; and her parents, Nelson and Eula Ray Maddox Watts.
She is survived by three sons, John K. Moss of Mayfield, Boyd D. (Sandy) Moss of Brandenburg and Robin Moss of Georgia; a daughter, Penny Moss of Michigan; nine grandchildren, David, Elaine, Jason, Adrienne, Leslie, Taylor, Robin, Shawn and Eddie; 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Rick Trumbo officiating. Burial follows in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in White City.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
