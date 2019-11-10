Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beulah Cowley Sellers. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beulah Cowley Sellers, 99, of Elizabethtown, went to meet her Lord on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, ushered out by loving family and friends.



A lifelong Hardin County resident, she was born March 27, 1920, to Virgil and Cora Cowley. She was part of "The Greatest Generation" and was self-reliant, determined, compassionate and generous. She was very proud of what America has been in the past and extremely concerned about the moral, social and political America of today. She was industrious and the former owner of the Modern Beauty Shop, which she operated for many years, and was retired from Civil Service at Fort Knox. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and loved nothing better than being with her family, the light of her life. God was her refuge and strength and Northside Baptist Church her place of worship.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William H. Sellers; five brothers, Ivan, Woodrow, Walter, Charles and Virgil Cowley; four sisters, Vivian Meyers, Ina Chester, Lila Rountree and Lillian Foster.



She is survived by two sons, Jim (Faye) Crutcher and Mike (Margaret) Crutcher, all of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Troy Crutcher, Tracey (Jason) Miller, Missy (Paul) Kirtley and Kim (Micah) Dupree; seven great-grandchildren, Zach (Alicia), Drew and Hadlee Duggins, Mackenzie and Brittany Kirtley and Ryan and Sarah Dupree; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Logan and Hanah Miller; several nieces and nephews; and two special neighbors, Mary Bailey and Charlotte Smith.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Northside Baptist Church.



