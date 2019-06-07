Beulah Magnolia Willyard Horn, 99, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Howevalley, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Hardin County, a longtime member of Howevalley United Methodist Church and a member of the Wesley Sunday Class and the Unity Circle of Memorial United Church of Elizabethtown for more than 60 years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Foreman Horn; her parents, Lonzo Beckham Willyard and Etta Shelton Scott Willyard; her stepmother, Ruthie Brown Willyard; two brothers, Jimmy Willyard and Charles Dale Willyard; and a grandson, Clifford E. Horn Jr.



Survivors include a son, Clifford Earl (Carolyn) Horn of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Freeda Elaine Horn of Vero Beach, Florida, and Wilma Louise Horn and Brenda Dale Turner, both of Elizabethtown; a brother, Paul Weldon (Marlene) Willyard of Sacramento; a sister-in-law, Mable Irene Johnson Willyard of Howevalley; three grandchildren, Stacy Michelle Horn of Pasadena, California, Jeffrey Scott (Joanie) Turner of Magnolia and Sandra (Larry) Kidd of Buffalo; several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Howevalley Cemetery.



Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

