Beverly Catherine Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Catherine Brown, 69, of Flaherty, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Brown was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Teresa Brown; a sister, Marjory Rene Brown; and a grandson, Michael Lynn Raymer.

Survivors include three children, Jess Raymer, Brad Raymer and his wife, Tina, and Franklynn Raymer; seven grandchildren, Chelsey Wilson, Alexia Smith, Derrick Raymer and Tara, Autumn, Derek and Ashley Dunning; three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Noah and Ivory Wilson; and six siblings, Phyllis Jewell, Anthony Brown, Marilyn Brown, Dorothy Shoulders Powell and her husband, Melvin, Stanley Brown and his wife, Katie, and Cynthia Brown and her life partner, Susan Raiser.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for Beverly's immediate family, because of capacity restrictions, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Burial follows in the church cemetery.

Public visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 15 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hager Funeral Home
633 Bland Street
Brandenburg, KY 40108
(270) 422-2132
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved