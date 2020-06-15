Beverly Catherine Brown, 69, of Flaherty, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence.



Mrs. Brown was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty.



Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Teresa Brown; a sister, Marjory Rene Brown; and a grandson, Michael Lynn Raymer.



Survivors include three children, Jess Raymer, Brad Raymer and his wife, Tina, and Franklynn Raymer; seven grandchildren, Chelsey Wilson, Alexia Smith, Derrick Raymer and Tara, Autumn, Derek and Ashley Dunning; three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Noah and Ivory Wilson; and six siblings, Phyllis Jewell, Anthony Brown, Marilyn Brown, Dorothy Shoulders Powell and her husband, Melvin, Stanley Brown and his wife, Katie, and Cynthia Brown and her life partner, Susan Raiser.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for Beverly's immediate family, because of capacity restrictions, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Public visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store