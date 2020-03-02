Beverly Dianne Travis, 61, of Louisville, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at her home.
She was a native of Hodgenville and earned a bachelor's degree in political science. She had a strong faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shervin Gean Travis Sr.; and her parents, William N. and Anna Mae Shipp Higgason.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Viktoria) Conzelman of Louisville; her daughter, Tara (Jason) Conzelman-Cheng of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Finnley Lucas Cheng and Nora Grace Conzelman.
The graveside service is at noon Saturday at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to .
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020