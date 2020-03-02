Beverly Dianne Travis

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Eliza­bethtown Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Beverly Dianne Travis, 61, of Louisville, died Satur­day, Feb. 29, 2020, at her home.

She was a native of Hodgenville and earned a bachelor's degree in political science. She had a strong faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sher­vin Gean Travis Sr.; and her parents, William N. and Anna Mae Shipp Higgason.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Viktoria) Con­zel­man of Louisville; her daughter, Tara (Jason) Conzelman-Cheng of Louisville; and two grandchildren, Finnley Lucas Cheng and Nora Grace Conzelman.

The graveside service is at noon Saturday at Eliza­bethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to .

Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020
