Beverly Finch-Smith, 68, of Radcliff, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Beverly was strong in her faith and she loved all of her children including those she cared for, which were not her own.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James Donald Finch Sr. and Ruth Jean West-Finch; her husband, James Marvin Smith; and a son, Edward Sanders.



Survivors include two daughters, Katherine Willcut of Radcliff and Kimberly Bell; three brothers, James Donald Finch Jr., Paul Michael Ross and James Ronald Finch; two sisters, Lois Jean Finch-Guajardo and Vera Ellen Finch-Willis; seven grandchildren, Heather Vowel, Autumn Bell, Tyler Aaron Willcut, Brandon James Willcut, Shaun Willcut, Christopher Sanders and Ashley Gray; and 14 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service is at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Brother Steven Alexander officiating. Inurnment follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



