Beverly G. Galley, 65, of Cecilia, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital.
Beverly was born in Corbin, Kentucky, to Edward and Louvena (Rose) Cox. Beverly had broad work experience, including waitressing, construction and most recently traveling as a repair-woman for electronic video games for Merlin's Castle.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Cox; and a nephew, Timothy Michael Cox.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband, Harold Galley of Cecilia; a son, Kenny Galley of Cecilia; and a stepsister-in-law, Karen Sallee.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in White Mills Community Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on June 27, 2019