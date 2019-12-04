Beverly Joan Hughes, 76, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her residence.



She was a native of Colesburg, a member of St. Clare Catholic Church and retired after 38 years from Jim Beam Distillery. She loved her family.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Wayne Hughes; her parents, Leo Russell and Catherine Lucille Fowler Bohannon; and two brothers, J.R. Bohannon and Wayne Bohannon.



Survivors include three daughters, Dawn (Mark) Wooten, Kelly (Chester) Brown and Colette (Ron) Shagool; a brother, Dale (Anna) Bohannon; a sister, Sue (Dick) Spink; seven grandchildren, Curtis Sidebottom, Josh Sidebottom, Chrystal Sidebottom, Courtney Wooten, Lauren Kennedy, Chelsey Bailes and A.J. Shagool; seven great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Jerry Fowler.



The funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Clare Catholic Church with the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial follows in St. Clare Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. A prayer vigil is at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus.

