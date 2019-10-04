Billie Jean Clayton, 89, died peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at RobinBrook Senior Living with her husband of 72 years by her side.
Billie Jean was born July 13, 1930, in Allen, the only child of Stanley and Claudia Park. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. Family was everything to her.
Survivors include her husband, William "Bud" Clayton; her three daughters, Pamela Sherman (Steve) of Lexington, Janet French (Steve) of Charleston, South Carolina, and Jill Hammer (Brian) of Elizabethtown; her five grandchildren, Josh Sherman, Justin Sherman (Becka), Kristian Thiem (Rusty), Kelsie Hamilton (Thomas) and Kyle Hammer. Her pride and joy, great-grandchildren, Russell and Legare Thiem, Lilly Claire and Ellie Claire Hamilton.
A private graveside service was Friday, Oct. 4, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Donations in her memory can be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky or Memorial United Methodist Church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 5, 2019