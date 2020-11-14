1/
Billie Jean Shahayda
Billie Jean Shahayda, 88, of Buffalo, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

Survivors include a son, James Michael Willett; a daughter, Becky Perkins; two stepchildren, Leon Shahayda and Vincent Shahayda; and eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two-great-great-grandchildren.  
 
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville. Burial follows at 1 p.m. in Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mount Washington.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. An Eastern Star service is at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

