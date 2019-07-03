Billie Sergent

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Obituary
Billie Sergent, 86, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Putney, a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and was a former regional manager for Farm Bureau Insurance Company.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Charlene Meeks Sergent; his parents, Lora and Rose Sergent; a brother, Jim Sergent; and a nephew, Jimmy Sergent.

Survivors include his special friends, Brown and Yvonne Gwynn and Dunstan; a brother, Dick (Donna) Sergent; two sisters, Gail (Jim) Tye and Patty (David) Overbey; a sister-in-law, Iva Sergent; a nephew, Patrick (Michelle) Tye; and two nieces, LeAnne (Paul) Brooks and Kaylee Overbey.

The funeral is at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Severns Valley Baptist Church or PAWS.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 4, 2019
