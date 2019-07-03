Billie Sergent, 86, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Putney, a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church and was a former regional manager for Farm Bureau Insurance Company.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Charlene Meeks Sergent; his parents, Lora and Rose Sergent; a brother, Jim Sergent; and a nephew, Jimmy Sergent.



Survivors include his special friends, Brown and Yvonne Gwynn and Dunstan; a brother, Dick (Donna) Sergent; two sisters, Gail (Jim) Tye and Patty (David) Overbey; a sister-in-law, Iva Sergent; a nephew, Patrick (Michelle) Tye; and two nieces, LeAnne (Paul) Brooks and Kaylee Overbey.



The funeral is at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Severns Valley Baptist Church or PAWS.

