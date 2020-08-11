1/1
Billy Dan Patterson Jr.
Billy Dan Patterson Jr., 56, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday Aug. 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Elizabethtown to Bill and Ann Hayes Patterson. He was a block and brick layer. He loved helping other people. He was a loving husband, best friend, son, brother and uncle to many, especially Makayla whom he called "Sunshine" the light of his eyes.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Gail Patterson of Elizabethtown; his father, Bill Patterson, Sr. of Rineyville; two sisters, Tracy (Greg) Trimble of Cub Run and Patty (Mark) Evans of Radcliff; a brother, Chuck Patterson of Rineyville; numerous nephews and nieces; and three fur babies, Scubby Do, Lucky Smoke and Smokey Jo.

The funeral is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Tommy House and Chaplin Barry Christensen officiating. Cremation was chosen by the family for after the service.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is required every visitor wear a face mask or face cover.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
