He was a member and former deacon at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Mount Sherman, was retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company in Louisville and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict; having served in the 8th Infantry Golden Arrow Division.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude "Trudy" Slayton White; his parents, Ivanhoe and Ollie Dismond White; a sister, Catherine Rogers; and two brothers, Ronnie White and Bobby White.



Survivors include a son, Tim (Deborah) White of Richmond; a granddaughter, Savannah White of Richmond; a sister, Jonell Caffee of Buffalo; two brothers, Tommy White of Columbia and Jimmy White of Elizabethtown; and a friend, Mazie Ford.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church with Brother Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia and continues from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.

31 E and Lavenia Lane

Magnolia , KY 42757

(270) 324-3291 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019

