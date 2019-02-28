Billy J. White, 84, of Magnolia, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was a member and former deacon at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Mount Sherman, was retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company in Louisville and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict; having served in the 8th Infantry Golden Arrow Division.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gertrude "Trudy" Slayton White; his parents, Ivanhoe and Ollie Dismond White; a sister, Catherine Rogers; and two brothers, Ronnie White and Bobby White.
Survivors include a son, Tim (Deborah) White of Richmond; a granddaughter, Savannah White of Richmond; a sister, Jonell Caffee of Buffalo; two brothers, Tommy White of Columbia and Jimmy White of Elizabethtown; and a friend, Mazie Ford.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church with Brother Shannon McCubbins officiating. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia and continues from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019