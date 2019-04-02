Billy K. VanMeter

Billy K. VanMeter, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a hard worker, loved gardening and the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie VanMeter; eight brothers and a great-grandchild.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Mary; a son, Mark (Rita) VanMeter of Bowling Green; three daughters, Sheree (Nick) Raub of Elizabethtown, Kaye (Walter) Norris of Bowling Green and Monica (Jerry) Mills of Newburgh, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Noe, Kelli Crunkleton, Joseph Raub, Brad Norris, Chase VanMeter, Matt VanMeter, Nick VanMeter, Ruth Williams and Ann Mills; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to St. James Catholic Church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019
