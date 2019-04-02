Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy K. VanMeter. View Sign

Billy K. VanMeter, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home.



He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a hard worker, loved gardening and the outdoors.



He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie VanMeter; eight brothers and a great-grandchild.



Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Mary; a son, Mark (Rita) VanMeter of Bowling Green; three daughters, Sheree (Nick) Raub of Elizabethtown, Kaye (Walter) Norris of Bowling Green and Monica (Jerry) Mills of Newburgh, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Jeremy Noe, Kelli Crunkleton, Joseph Raub, Brad Norris, Chase VanMeter, Matt VanMeter, Nick VanMeter, Ruth Williams and Ann Mills; and 16 great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to St. James Catholic Church.



306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019

