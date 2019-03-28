Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Wayne Knight. View Sign

Billy Wayne Knight, 52, of Elizabethtown, entered into his eternal home with his Lord Jesus Christ while surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

He was born June 18, 1966, in Tachikawa, Japan.

Billy worked for CSX railroad for 25 years as a communications specialist and enjoyed going to work daily with his dear friends. He took great pride for his family and deeply loved his wife of 30 years, Marlene, and his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching them about responsibility and the love of God. Billy was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and when he was able, he enjoyed being outdoors or attending his grandkids' sports events. His favorite Bible verse was Revelations 22:1-2.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene Knight; three children, Brittany Smith (Travis), Katie Johnson (Jeff) and Jacob Knight; his parents, Eddie and Ann Knight; a brother, Jimmy Knight (Stacey); and five grandchildren, Casey Smith, Tucker Smith, Brentley Smith, Elliott Smith and Asher Johnson.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Todd Edlin officiating. Burial follows.

Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to or Kosair Charities in his honor.

