Bob Griner, 75, of Hodgenville, passed away, Friday, May 29, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



A native of Nashville, Georgia , he was retired from General Electric in Louisville, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, an avid golfer and fisherman, who loved camping at LaRue County Sportsman's Lake.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Selman and Lucille "Lucy" Luke Griner; and a brother, Robert Felton Griner.

Survivors include his wife, of 53 years, Yancey Hager Griner; two sons, Ronnie Griner of Hodgenville and Michael (Renee) Griner of Elizabethtown; three grandsons, Josh (Kathryn) Griner of Virginia and Carter Lange and Jackson Lange, both of Elizabethtown; and several nieces, nephews and friends.



A private family funeral is Monday, June 1, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother DeWayne Gibson officiating. Cremation follows.



Public visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m.Sunday at the funeral home.



It is recommended all visitors wear a mask or face covering.



