A much loved husband, father, and grandfather, Bobbie Eugene Crawley of Elizabethtown passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown with family and friends present.
He was born May 16, 1937, in Glendale. He attended and graduated from Bond Washington High School in Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Thelma Crawley; a brother, Jackie Lee Crawley; a half sister, Mary Ann Crawley; and a son, Troy Eugene Crawley.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Charlotte Sue of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Yulanda Harris (John); a grandson, Phillip Harris (Tawanda); and a granddaughter, Valencia Harris.
Bobbie loved Jordan Dixon and Myah Nelson as grandchildren.
The funeral is at noon Saturday, March 14, at First Baptist Church on Bishop Lane in Elizabethtown with Pastor Roderick Jones officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Memorials may be sent to .
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2020