Bobby “Bob” J. Belknap
Retired Maj. Bobby J. "Bob" Belknap, 60, of Elizabethtown, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, while residing in Fulton, Missouri.

Bob had been serving as vice president of institutional advancement for the Missouri Military Academy when he was suddenly called to be with the Lord.

During his life, Bob served the community of Elizabethtown through a number of organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, United Way and Hardin County Teen Court. He was an active member of the Elizabethtown Band Boosters and served as its president. When called to Louisville, Bob served on the Board of Visually Impaired Preschoolers, continuing his legacy of helping children in need.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Miriam; and his two sons, Christopher and Michael. He also is survived by his sister, Eva Clark; mother-in-law, Mila Rutledge; and 11 nieces and nephews.

Per Bob's wishes, there will be no formal memorial or funeral. Bob wished that any resources that would be spent in remembrance of him go to people in need, as that was the embodiment of his spirit. The family requests any tokens of sympathy be expressed through a donation to Visually Impaired Preschool Services of Louisville in his name.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
