Bobby G McKinney (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY
42726
(270)-242-2171
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
Obituary
Bobby G. McKinney, 79, of Rineyville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 5, 1940, the son of Roscoe and Maxine (Fegget) McKinney and was married to Genibee (Williams) McKinney. He was a self-employed electrician.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Sherry Maples; and a brother Wendell McKinney.

Survivors include his children Terry Maples, Bobby McKinney Jr., Tim Maples, Todd McKinney, James McMillen, Robin Parker and Phyllis Ritchie; a brother Albert McKinney; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial follows in Anti­och Cemetery.

The visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday the funeral home.

Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ollerbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019
