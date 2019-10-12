Bobby G. McKinney, 79, of Rineyville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 5, 1940, the son of Roscoe and Maxine (Fegget) McKinney and was married to Genibee (Williams) McKinney. He was a self-employed electrician.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Sherry Maples; and a brother Wendell McKinney.
Survivors include his children Terry Maples, Bobby McKinney Jr., Tim Maples, Todd McKinney, James McMillen, Robin Parker and Phyllis Ritchie; a brother Albert McKinney; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson. Burial follows in Antioch Cemetery.
The visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday the funeral home.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
