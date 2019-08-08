Bobby Gene McDowell, 86, of Hodgenville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his residence.
He was a member of LaRue Baptist Church and was a lifelong farmer.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Bertha Hall McDowell; a sister, Mary Frances Beeler; and four brothers, James "Heavy" McDowell, Raymond McDowell, Richard "Jack" McDowell and Harold McDowell.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 63 years, Essie Underwood McDowell; a son, Gary (Regina) McDowell of Hodgenville; three grandchildren, Chasidy McDowell, Cody McDowell and Brady McDowell; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at LaRue Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Kennedy officiating. Burial follows in the McDowell Family Farm Cemetery
.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues at 10 a.m. Sunday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 9, 2019