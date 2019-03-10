Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Gerald Whitehead. View Sign

Bobby Gerald Whitehead, 67, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his home.



He was a native of Grayson County and lived in the Glen Dale Children's Home from the age of 12 until he graduated in 1970 from East Hardin High School. He worked nearly 15 years for Amtrak Railroad. He was the owner and operator of Bobby Whitehead Construction Co. for 35 years and was a longtime member of the Lincoln Trail Home Builders Association, where he served as president for three terms. Bobby also was a member of the Kentucky Home Builders Association where he was given numerous awards, including the Martin Conrad Outstanding Life Time Builder Achievement Award and the Norris Robertson Builder of the Year Award. The Lincoln Trail Home Builders designated Bobby a lifetime member and created an award, The Bobby Whitehead Commitment Award, in his honor. He loved building homes in this community and was extremely proud of his involvement in the building industry.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Daymon and Augusta Frames Whitehead; and two brothers, Phillip Woosley and Ralph Woosley.



He is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Roach Whitehead; four daughters, Carrie (Mike) Skaggs and Melanie (Brian) Mouser, all of Elizabethtown, Ashley (Corey) Cole of Radcliff and Erin (Dustin) Price of Concord, North Carolina; a son, Charles "Beau" (Tanya) Bruton of Lexington; three brothers, Wendell (Georgia) Woosley of Louisville and Charles (Linda) Whitehead and Roger (Judy) Whitehead, all of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Pat Bratcher and June Swift, both of Caneyville; 13 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He also is survived by a sister-in-law, Karen Woosley of Leitchfield.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Webb Ross officiating.

Burial follows in St. James Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2019

