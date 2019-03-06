Bobby Martin Walters, 72, of Louisville, formerly of Hart County, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, at his residence.
|
He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from General Electric in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Clarence and Thelma Loyall Walters; and two brothers, Wayne and Ben Walters.
Survivors include two daughters, Deanna (Christopher) Brady and Angela Stevens, all of Louisville; a sister, Helen Lucille (Donald) Wilkerson of Madison, Alabama; and three grandchildren, Nathanael Baxter Brady, David Martin Brady and Avery Claire Stevens.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with the Rev. Roger McGuffin officiating. Burial follows in the Hammondsville Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019