Service Information

Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 West Water Street
Hodgenville , KY 42748
(270)-358-4151

Visitation

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

drive in front of Bob's farm
526 Miller Road
Hodgenville , KY

Bobby Ray DeVary, 81, of Hodgenville, entered Heaven on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his residence.



He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church of Hodgenville and was a charter member of LaRue Baptist Church, where he was active in bus ministry for many years. He was a former employee of Chappell's Dairy, a purchaser for Lucas Hussey Warehouse, commercial crop sprayer and a lifelong farmer.



He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Stephens DeVary; a granddaughter, Kyla Kline; two brothers, Pete DeVary and June DeVary; and a sister, Helen Razor.



Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Geri DeVary; his seven children, Steve DeVary and Lois Kline, both of Winchester, Gerald (Patti) DeVary, Eric (Traci) DeVary and Maria DeVary-Thurman, all of Hodgenville, and Winona (Allen) Matthews and Kyle (Mackenzie) DeVary, both of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, Seth, Kylee, Isabella and Carsen; two great-grandchildren, Addyson and Dylahn; a sister, Billie Ann (Kenneth) Riley of Mackville; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also surviving, is his faithful sidekick, Bandit.



In accordance with the governor's mandate, instead of visitation at the funeral home you are invited to drive in front of Bob's farm from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at 526 Miller Road in Hodgenville. The family will be there to receive your condolences in the form of a handwave from the safety of your vehicle.



A private funeral will be held Friday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Dr. Paul Richey officiating. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church's Mission Fund, 730 Tonieville Rd., Hodgenville, KY 42748..





