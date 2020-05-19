Bobby Ray Hornback Sr.

Bobby Ray Hornback Sr., 78, of Glendale, died Monday, May, 18, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was a native of Nolin and was a retired construction worker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny "Botts" Hornback and Bertie Mae Middleton Hornback.

Survivors include his son, Bobby Ray Hornback Jr. (Kristi) of Cecilia; a sister, Shirley Ramsey (Randall) of Nolin; a granddaughter, Zoe Blanford; three stepgrandchildren, Charlie, Mary and Gracie Osborne; numerous nieces and his loving neighbors.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Sonora Cemetery.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 20, 2020
