Bobby Ray Thurman, 73, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.



Survivors include his wife, Beverly Etherton Thurman; three sons, Bobby Dale Thurman, Andy Thurman and Tyler Thurman; a daughter, Shannon Parsley; and seven grandchildren.



The funeral is at noon WednesdaySept. 23, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Burial follows in the Thurman Family Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



