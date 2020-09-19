1/
Bobby Ray Thurman
Bobby Ray Thurman, 73, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Etherton Thurman; three sons, Bobby Dale Thurman, Andy Thurman and Tyler Thurman; a daughter, Shannon Parsley; and seven grandchildren.

The funeral is at noon WednesdaySept. 23, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Burial follows in the Thurman Family Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 19 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
