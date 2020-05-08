Bomar Lee Chaudoin, 90, of Magnolia, passed away, Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a longtime member of Magnolia Baptist Church, retired from Pepper Mail Service after 60 years of service, an Army veteran of the Korean War and a 50-year member of Gavel Lodge No. 570 F&AM.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Elmer and Bertha Jaggers Chaudoin; four sisters, Geneva Milby, Virginia Robertson, Imogene Chaudoin and Lula Mae Kirtley; a brother, Pete Chaudoin and two stepsons, Sammy Goff and Tommy Ferguson.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Chaudoin; a sister, Patricia Chaudoin of Vine Grove; two stepsons, Bruce Hunt and Jimmy Ferguson; and several nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends.
In accordance with the governor's mandate, private funeral services will be Monday, May 11, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Brother Mark Tarrence officiating. Burial follows in Magnolia Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family and can be made at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 9, 2020