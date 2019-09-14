Bonnie Dothager, 76, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Dothager was a member of Heartland Christian Center Assembly of God in Vine Grove.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Dean Dothager.
Survivors include two children, Sonja Ferrand and her husband, Brian, and Rick Dothager; one granddaughter, Jilianne; and one sister, Charlotte McKinney, and her husband, Earl.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Conley officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Condolences can be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019