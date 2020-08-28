Bonnie Faylene Wade Lee, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in the intensive care unit of Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Bonnie was born April 4, 1942, in Russell Springs, to Tyson D. Wade and Eula Mae Richardson Wade. She graduated from Russell County High School in 1960 and received a degree in education at Campbellsville University in 1964.



She has been a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church since 1971. Bonnie was a devout Baptist and loved small group Sunday school and her church family. In times of good health, she relished her time at church whether teaching Sunday school, vacation Bible school or attending church services. She was a member of the Elizabethtown Women's Club and the Hardin County Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed her kitchen and loved cooking for family and friends. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and was known for her kind heart and kind demeanor as she knew no enemy and loved all. Bonnie retired from a career as an elementary school teacher having taught in Shepherdsville, Meridian, Mississippi, and retired from the Hardin County School Systems after 30 years with most of that time spent at Parkway Elementary in Radcliff. She leaves a legacy of compassion and love for her many students over the years as she touched so many lives through education.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Tyson and Eula Wade; her brother, Clinton Wade; and her nephew, Jeffrey David Rexroat, with whom she felt was a second son.



Survivors include the love of her life of 54 years, Dr. William Henry Lee Jr.; her daughter, Barbara (Lamar) Jones; her son, Dr. William Barry (Michelle) Lee; and her two sisters, Mary Rexroat Huss of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Dr. Debra (Marty) Hampton of Nicholasville. She also is survived by six grandchildren, Heidi Jones of Orlando, Aaron Prather and Alyvia Jones, both of Elizabethtown, and Ashton, Aidan and Addison Lee, all of Atlanta. She also leaves behind her precious pets, Bitsy and Bo.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Joe Thomas officiating. A private burial ceremony follows at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



The family asks you make donations to Severns Valley Baptist Church.



Because of COVID-19 precautions, a mask or face covering will be required at the visitation and funeral.



